Doris Sanders

Doris Jean Sanders, living in Summerfield, Florida, passed away on March 4, 2024. Beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend, her sparkly, blue eyes will be dearly missed. Doris was born on February 18, 1937 to Raymond and Thrissia (Elam) Johns in Tuscola, Illinois, where she grew up on a farm with her three brothers and five sisters.

Doris met Jim Sanders while at Eastern Illinois University, and the two got married in 1959 after graduation. The couple moved to California and started a family with the births of their daughters Julia (1965) and Sabrina (1967).

Doris taught home economics, nutrition and sewing classes for 20 years in California before the family moved. Doris continued to teach in public schools through several moves, including Florissant, MO; Greensboro, NC; and Rochester, MI. While in Michigan, Doris lost her husband, Jim, in 1989. Doris retired to Florida in 1991 where she enjoyed swimming and golfing (with 9 holes-in-one). Doris married William Malone in 2004, and they enjoyed golfing and traveling together. William passed away in 2016.

Doris is survived by her two daughters, two grandchildren (Anthony Howell, Archer Sanders) and three sisters: Connie (John) Giles of Tuscola, IL; Beverly Allen of Chesterfield, MO; and Mary (Jim) Baird of Arcola, IL. Her siblings who have preceded her in death are: Harold Johns, Betty Guth, Lloyd Johns, Barb Gibson, and Lyle Johns.