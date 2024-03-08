Doyle Bailey

Doyle Kent Bailey, 76, of Charleston, died at 5:25 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Mattoon Rehab and Health Center in Mattoon.

Doyle was born November 24, 1947 in Edwards County, Illinois, the son of Myrl and Eva Sawyer Bailey. He married JoAnne Gooch in Arcola on April 3, 1971.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnne Bailey of Charleston; daughter, Kara Bailey of Chicago; sisters, Dixie (Steve) McMahel of Albion; Phyllis Medler of South Carolina; sister-in-law, Linda Bailey of Bloomington, Indiana; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Bailey; brother, Lonnie Bailey; and sister, Connie Healy.

Doyle was a graduate of Albion High School and received his degree at Eastern Illinois University. He retired from the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Charleston. He was a member of the Charleston Gun Club and Shriner’s Hutton Lodge. Doyle enjoyed fishing, hunting, skeet and trap shooting.

Doyle served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

There will be no services per Doyle’s instructions. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Muscular Dystrophy Association,1016 W. Jackson Blvd. #1073, Chicago, IL 60607.

