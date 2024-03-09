John Clay Peck, 76, of Arthur, passed away 9:09 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

John was born on December 26, 1947, in Urbana; the son of Gerald D. and Romaine (McCullough) Peck. He married Georgia L. Carr on January 22, 1967, in Atwood; she survives. John enjoyed woodworking, making stained glass, camping, racing and being a Ham Radio Operator.

He was a good-hearted man who loved his family, grandchildren and his Pugs, Guss and Molly very much.

He is survived by his wife, Georgia of Arthur; children, Steven (Jenny Lynn) Peck of Lovington, Andrew (Darcie) Peck of Arthur, Sherry (Michael) Young of Lovington, Catharine (Andy) Peck of Cerro Gordo and Holly (Dustin) Rambo of Lovington; sister, Joyce Ellis of Lubbock, TX; special friend, Chris Helmuth of Jasper, AR. John is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael and grandson Scottie.

