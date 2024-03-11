Nevaeh Danielle Kreider, infant daughter of Daniel Lee and Audrey Lovina (Kuhns) Kreider of Arcola, IL was stillborn at 11:29 P.M. on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. A daughter loved and longed for by her parents and sisters, with dreams of a long and joyous life, she was instead welcomed straight into the arms of Jesus.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Pleasant View Church, 155 N CR 300 E in rural Arcola, IL. Funeral services for

Nevaeh will be held at 4:30 P.M. on Sunday at the Pleasant View Church. Pastor Matthew Bontrager will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Church Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Nevaeh is survived by her parents, Dan and Audrey Kreider of Arcola, IL; three sisters, Felicity Spring (6), Roxana Peace (4), and Sarita Hope (2); grandparents Gerald and Esther Kreider of South English, IA, and Howard and Edith Kuhns of Arthur, IL; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends.

Her parents and sisters are left with a hole in their hearts and home, but also the hope that Nevaeh will be the first to welcome them to Heaven when their turn comes to go.