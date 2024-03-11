Ramon “Ramie” Wierman, 77, of Atwood, passed away on Saturday morning, March 9, 2024 at his residence.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL. Burial will be in the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ramie was born on June 26, 1946 in Decatur, the son of Ramon P. and Patricia Landgrebe Wierman. He married Kathy D. Woodard on February 7, 1978 in Decatur. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughters: Gretchen Williams of Peoria and Christina (Alan) Holt of Pesotum, grandchildren: Hawk Douglas, Brooke Farney, Dylan Holt, Chelsey Sage, Ashley Williams, Reanna Darby and Eugene Roets, several great-grandchildren, brothers: Kim Wierman of Elwin and Kyle (Lisa) Wierman of Atwood, several nieces and nephews.

Ramie was preceded in death by his parents, daughter: Rachel H. Wierman and brother: Richard “Rick” Wierman.

Memorials are suggested to the Douglas County Animal Shelter, PO Box 192, Tuscola, IL 61953

Ramie formerly worked for the Illinois Department of Labor as a labor conciliator. He was a 50-year member of the Labors Union Local #703 in Champaign and the Labors Union Local #573 in Tuscola.

He was a member of the United Church of Atwood and was an Elvis fan. Ramie enjoyed watching sports and working crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

