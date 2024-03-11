Sarah Mae (Herschberger) Stutzman, 80 years, 9 months, and 12 days of rural Sullivan, IL passed away at 6:45 P.M. on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at the HCK West Building, Arthur, IL. Bishop Philip Farmwald will officiate. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery in rural Arthur, IL. Visitation will be held any time after 2:00 P.M. on Monday, March 11, 2024, and any time after 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, all at the HCK West Building. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Sarah Mae was born on May 27, 1943, in Tuscola, IL. She was a daughter of Noah E. and Tillie (Mast) Herschberger. She married Marvin Clarence Stutzman on September 27, 1966, in Coles County, IL. He passed away on October 27, 2012. They lived in Holy Matrimony 46 years and 1 month.

She is survived by eight children, Nathanael Stutzman and his wife Arlene (Schrock) of Worthington, IN, Marcus Stutzman and his wife Ruth (Borntreger) of Arthur, IL, Sanford Stutzman and his wife Irma (Herschberger) of Campbell Hill, IL, Rhoda Hostetler and her husband Larry of Arthur, IL, Leander Stutzman and his wife Deloris (Herschberger) of Millington, MI, Elizabeth Yoder and her husband Clifford of Arthur, IL, David Stutzman and his wife Treva (Hostetler) of Sullivan, IL, and Jonathan Stutman and his wife Melinda (Stutzman) of Sullivan, IL; sixty grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, five brothers, Willis Herschberger and his wife Rachel of Windsor, MO, Elva Herschberger and his wife Edna Viola of Humboldt, IL, Ervin Herschberger and his wife Arlene of Chetopa, KS, Andy Ray Herschberger and his wife Ada Fern of Windsor, MO, and Perry Herschberger and his wife Delores of Reedsville, WI, two sisters, Fannie Beiler and her husband Arthur of Burgettstown, PA and Ruth Ann Stutzman and her husband Willard of Arcola, IL.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Marvin C. Stutzman, her parents, Noah and Tillie Herschberger, one granddaughter, LeAnna Kay Stutzman, son-in-law, Leroy Plank, brother-in-law, Eldon Beachy and a sister-in-law Ruth (Miller) Herschberger

Sarah Mae was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.