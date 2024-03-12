Arcola sixth grade band students selected for district honor band

Six Arcola Elementary School sixth grade band members were selected to perform in this year’s Illinois Music Educators Association District 5 Elementary Honor Band. The students were Mauricio Silguero (Flute), Isabella Biggs (Percussion), Ramona Myers (Clarinet), Bostyn Wesch (Alto Saxophone), Addison Bloemker (Clarinet), and Ansley Titus (Trumpet).

