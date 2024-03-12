ARTHUR HOME & GARDEN EXPO

The 13th annual Home & Garden Expo was held this past weekend at the Otto Center where those in attendance could find everything from cabinetry, furniture, home/building construction, lawn and garden, solar, and equipment to a variety of personal products. Rain and cooler temperatures outside certainly did not take away from the feeling of spring inside with all the project possibilities from building, remodeling tips and beautification of your home. Pictured on the left is Terrie Monfort from Arcola trying out one of the many comfy furniture options from Amish Country Heirlooms. Pictured at right checking out the “Tiny Home” were two visitors from Chicago displayed by Miller’s Storage Buildings which also won the Best Booth Display voted on by attendees. Friday evenings benefit dinner for Steven Plank’s medical expenses was sold out as they served 1,000 grilled chicken dinners and 980 attended Saturday mornings breakfast benefit for David Chupp’s medical expenses. Pinnacle Point Graphics hosted the Expo.