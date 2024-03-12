Cabot Donation to North Ward PTO

CABOT TUSCOLA made a $200 donation to Tuscola’s North Ward Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) for the upcoming Tiger Trot. The 6th annual Tiger Trot will be held on May 3, where all preschool through 4th grade students will participate in healthy and fun activities. 100% of the proceeds will go to funding worthwhile materials and activities for the elementary school and students. In previous years, the PTO provided financial assistance for new playground equipment, LAMP applications for speech, Scholastic News, and Scholastic books for all classrooms. Front row, left to right: Grant Guthridge, Stella Reifsteck, Presley Willmore, Sofia Reifsteck, Kassidy Bollinger, Evelyn Wilke, Lexi Cater, Ben Ingram, Mac Corum, Emma Ingram, Everly Ring, Andrea. Back Row: Kindergarten teacher Andrea Willmore, Phil Bollinger, Cabot maintenance mechanic, Jerry Wilke, Cabot maintenance E&I, Nick Carter, Cabot maintenance supervisor, Russell Anderson, Cabot WPS operator, Shane Ring, Cabot chemical operator, and Principal Jason Wallace.