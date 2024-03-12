Knightly Reading Family Literacy Event Draws Large Crowd

Ellen Lynch of the Atwood Fire Department and First Responders, excited the students by reading to the students about what the they do in case of fire.

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

Let’s begin this article by thanking Atwood-Hammond teachers Renee’ Brown and Lyndsey Herring for their contribution to this article. After your children have grown, and you don’t have grandchildren in the local school, the public misses out on some of the most interesting events at the schools.

On Thursday, March 7, a Family Literacy Event was held at the A-H Grade School for all the grade schools in the Arthur #305 School District. A large crowd of over 150 students and their families showed how they love reading by attending this enjoyable event. This event marked the completion of the Arthur CUSD #305 Knightly Reading Family Literacy Event reading the book Mustaches for Maddie by Chad Morris and Shelly Brown, together as a part of a district-wide reading program.

Renee’ and Lyndsey provided this information:

“Literacy was the theme of the event, and it did not disappoint. Every station was centered around literature and included activities such as “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” cookie decorating; “Snowflake Bentley” snowflake craft; “The Day the Crayons Quit” origami bookmark; and

“Ten Apples Up on Top” stacking game. Students also enjoyed moving at the “Giraffes Can’t Dance” dance party and the “Brown Bear, Brown Bear” book walk. It was so fun to watch students read out loud to one of the dogs provided by Pawprint Ministries and/or listen to a local firefighter Ellen Lynch, read to kids about what to do in case of a fire.

Students and families got super silly and took crazy pictures together with our props at the “Mustaches for Maddie” selfie station. In addition to all the fun, games and prizes, families could also shop at the Scholastic Book Fair. Free hot dogs, chips and water were provided to all attendees by the United Church of Atwood Men’s Fellowship. Special thanks to all the volunteers who helped make the night a success.”

Brown and Herring, along with other teachers, work daily with their students to love reading. “We are in hopes this event will not only inspire our community members to love reading together, but also to see the joy in coming together to positively influence our young people. We look forward to celebrating our students’ literacy journey with another Knightly Reading program again next year.”

The community is invited to attend the events and see first-hand what the school is doing for our students. We applaud these teachers for the outstanding job they are doing. In covering this event for the newspaper, I thoroughly enjoyed watching the students decorate cookies, make crayons out of paper, read to the dogs, and in general just enjoy the evening and get new books. Your kids may not be in school any more, but that doesn’t keep you from enjoying their events.