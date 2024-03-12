Mt. Zion Braves Bring Home 4th Place Trophy

MT. ZION BRAVES FINISH FOURTH IN STATE. The 2023-2024 Mt. Zion boys basketball team with their IHSA 3A Fourth Place trophy after competing in the 2024 IHSA Final Four. Front row, Team manager Valerie Affeldt, Brayden Trimble, Jacob Harvey, Makobi Adams, Connor Fox, Chase Fink, Sam Driscoll, Landon Weigler and Team Manager Thomas Kanemaru. Back row, Assistant Coach Jay Driscoll, Assistant Coach Mike Greer, Logan Auvil, Connor Cuddy, Tucker Burrus. Lyncoln Koester, Owen Owens, Jc Anderson, Will Grohne, Grant McAtee, Head Coach Dale Schuring and Athletic Trainer Dustin Fink.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion boys basketball team completed their 2023-2024 season with a history-making 4th place finish at the IHSA 3A Final Four at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday and a 35-3 overall record.

JC Anderson averaged 16.5 points and eight rebounds in the final four and Lyncoln Koester averaged 14.5 points.

“This feels fantastic – these guys have done a great job”, Braves’ Head Coach Dale Schuring said. “A lot of people still don’t even know where Mount Zion’s at. I had somebody ask me down in the tunnel earlier today, so hopefully people will look us up and know who we are now and where we’re at. And these guys did a great job of representing us and playing with class and playing their hearts out every second,” he concluded.

In the first game, the Braves lost to Mt. Carmel 69-45. In the third-place game with only three hours of rest, the Braves regrouped and faced Peoria Richwoods.

Richwoods’ center and Rutgers’ commit Latham Sommerville got going right away, nailing the three-pointer from the top of the key. Anderson got going early at the rim against Sommerville.

A two-point basket from Jared Jackson and a three-pointer from Daquan Little put the Knights up 8-2. Koester finished at the rim to cut the deficit to 8-4. Sommerville went to the paint and finished through the foul-and-and-1 play to put the Knights back up 7.

The Braves then started to chip at that lead behind Anderson. Senior Grant McAtee found Anderson who finished through the foul of Sommerville and finished the three-point play. Next play Anderson grabs the offensive rebound and gets the putback layup. Koester then found

Anderson who buried a three-pointer of his own that cut the Knights’ lead to 13-12.

“I went into this game, thinking he’s (Sommerville) just another guy that I’m playing against,” Anderson said. “I didn’t see him as any D1 recruit. I was going to do me and I was going to play to the best of my abilities and I was going to try and live with him a little bit, but I didn’t come into this game thinking about it…I’m going to play against a D1 player, I just went to this game like it’s just another game.”

Sommerville then was fouled and made both free-throws, Koester made a layup and then four unanswered points gave the Knights a 19-14 end of first quarter lead.

The Braves chipped at the lead and outscored the Knights 6-2 to start the quarter and down 21-20 after another put all lop from Anderson. Tavie Smith nailed a three-pointer to put the Knights up 24-20.

McAtee then found Brayden Trimble for the finish and then McAtee made the hustle play grabbing the offensive rebound found Anderson who found Sam Driscoll who tied the game at 24-24.

“My motivation was just to go out there and have fun. Do what I can to help us win,” McAtee said. “After I fouled out, I was a little sad, but I’m proud of my team, so I couldn’t be that sad,” he stated.

Driscoll then found Koester for a layup that gave the Braves their first lead of the ball-game 26-24. Sommerville was fouled at the three-point line and made all three free-throws to put the Knights up 27-26 with less than three minutes in the half.

Trimble then found Koester who buried the three-pointer. Koester then made the steal and found Owen Owens who fouled McAtee down low for a layup through the contact that put the Braves up 32-27.

Little made the steal and layup and then Jerrell Etherly made the three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 32-32.

The game was tied twice and the Knights started to pull away with a Little steal and basket and Sommerville’s second three-pointer to put the Knights up 46-41 McAtee made two free-throws to cut the deficit to 46-43.

The Knights went on to outscore the Braves 16-7 to win the game 62-50. Sommerville finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. Anderson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, Koester with 16 points and five rebounds.

The Braves will graduate Owens, McAtee, Makobi Adams, Tucker Burrus, Chase Fink and Landon Weigler. The Braves will return Anderson, Trimble, Driscoll, Koester of their starting five and then reserve Jacob Harvey who played minutes in both early moments of each game in the Final Four.

“An awesome journey,” Coach Schuring said when describing the Braves 2023-2024 season.