Retirement Open House for Marsha Burgener March 16

Marsha Burgener will be guest of honor at a Retirement Open House this Saturday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It would be awesome if everyone who has ever visited the library will stop in and wish Marsha a Happy Retirement and also welcome Robert Edwards, A-H Library Director, to the community. Marsha wants you to give him the support you have given her for all the years she has been here.

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

Finishing the final page of a book gives you a disappointed feeling that you have finished a really good book, or a happy feeling that you are ready to move on to a new one. Perhaps this is the feeling Marsha Burgener is experiencing now. After 36 years of being the “Keeper of the Books” Marsha has turned the job over to Robert Edwards of Decatur. It was a bittersweet day when she relinquished her library keys. After so many years of giving your all to a job, there are parts that just become a natural thing to do. For example: unlocking the door to welcome patrons anxious to find just the right book, and so much more.

Marsha will be guest of honor at a Retirement Open House this Saturday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It would be awesome if everyone who has ever visited the library will stop in and wish Marsha a Happy Retirement and also welcome Robert to the community. Marsha wants you to give him the support you have given her for all the years she has been here.

In the summer of 1986, Norman Hale purchased the Born Building, where the library is today. Bev Obert, Library Director at the time, talked Norman into renting the North side of the building for a library and it was moved from Central Street.

Marsha served on the library board and in 1987 the Library Director resigned and Marsha left the board to be the temporary library director. By 1988, Marsha was sworn in to the permanent position of director. When Marsha began there were 3 – 3-foot shelves of large print books, now there are at least 30 shelves. There was one (1) shelf with 10 cassettes. Now there are no cassettes and the CDs are being phased out. The entire building was purchased by the library district, and in October, 2006 remodeling began on the library. They were out of the building until February, 2007. Marsha was so appreciative of everyone who assisted with the books during the restoration. Marsha says families/volunteers were so supportive and the community was phenomenal when they stored books in boxes checked out while the library was being restored.

Can you imagine no computers? Marsha began the job with no computer, but she made it work. She applied for a Farm Grant and the first computer was purchased through this grant. Other computers have also been purchased through grants.

Marsha feels some of the significant happenings over the years is the new facility and Red Ribbon Week. Also, all the new programs for kids and adults, VHS, DVD’s, Blue Rays. They still have microfilm. With grant money they have purchased a projector and screen and a white board was donated to the library from the ALAH High School. Marsha says she is so proud and appreciative of the many wonderful donations to help with the new facility.

“In all my years,” says Marsha, “I have never had a library board that I didn’t work well with, they have always been supportive.”

Marsha attended classes at Rolling Prairie and received a certificate as a Library Technical Assistant (LTA) in two years from the College of DuPage. She also attended numerous classes and assisted patrons with various requests. They are continuing with the building expansion. The library is always going to be there to meet people’s needs. Marsha says it is a good feeling to help people and a great feeling to provide “tools” to meet the needs of the public. She enjoys working with the schools.

During COVID, Marsha says it was indeed a learning experience for everyone. People needed to stay home, away from others, so why not take a trip with books. One side of the entrance were books for pick up; the other for books to be brought back. All books were cleaned before they went back on the shelf or out to the public again. Where there is a will, Marsha and her co-workers found a way. The library always meets their patron’s needs.

“I appreciate all the community support (and continued support) for the library and how they have welcomed Robert Edwards and have confidence in him,” says Marsha. She added, “My co-workers are not only that, but they have become friends. The patrons have been wonderful and always let me know they appreciate the service we provided. This is a wonderful feeling.”

Marsha leaves this message to the public: “Why haven’t you visited the library? Bring your children, start them young with the many children’s programs provided. Also, there are many adult programs patrons will enjoy. You don’t have to leave town to learn about the world. There is magic all around us, visit the local library to find that magic. The staff will help you find your right need, just let them know what suits you.”

Marsha’s home front support group is husband Bob, daughters, Marcia and husband Bob Bernas; Mandy and husband Jared Crowe; and Megan & Mikie Stirrett. Loyal supporters are seven (7) grandchildren: Riley, Brady and Chrlee Bernas; Graysen Crowe, and Maddix, Mace and Maelee Stirrett. Marsha was raised in Garrett; she and Bob moved to Hammond in 1973 after Bob was released from the Army.

In talking with Marsha, she has mixed emotions on how she feels after leaving the job she gave 36 years of her life perfecting. It takes a while to adjust to this change. She will miss the friends she saw on a regular basis, but they will remain friends. She may have a little more time on her hands, but knowing Marsha, that won’t last long. She is Hammond Village President, and is going to stay involved with the communities, but this will give her some free time as well. Marsha continually gave her all, but this will give her more time to catch up on her reading.

Thank you, Marsha for sharing your knowledge of books, talents and compassion to your patrons. You have given 36 amazing years!

ROBERT EDWARDS

Robert Edwards began his position as the A-H Library Director on January 23 under the training of former director Marsha Burgener. Robert has been associated with libraries for 30 years with the Decatur Public Library. He literally started at the bottom of the ladder and worked himself up. Robert has a great personality and has been well received since he has been in Atwood. He feels that people who work in small libraries are unique and helpful to the community.

Robert will be on hand at the Retirement Open House for Marsha so people can get acquainted with him.

Robert has worked with a lot of programs for the state, benefits and expansion. He is up on technology plans for the future. He says the A-H Library is a good library and the people in the district love their library. He plans on continuing the same great service Marsha has established with a great staff.

Robert’s wife Jan is a retired librarian and music teacher, but is dedicated to anything she does. Their children are Dremarrdea, Christina, Amalie and Joseph.

The community welcomes Robert as the new Library Director and pledges their support in his endeavors.