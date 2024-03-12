THE TUSCOLA FFA HELPED serve up spaghetti and auctioned off pies for the Tuscola FFA Alumni Association’s annual fundraiser Saturday at the Tuscola Community Building. Pictured are, front row, l to r: Vince Karnes, Cole McCallister, Tessa Brucker, Ava Whitson, Michelle Reese, Sidnie Barnes. Middle row: Madi Piat, Kalen Shinn, Cooper Wigall, Trey Waldrop, Dylan Graves, Keller Beachy, Sam Spencer, Keyton Lance, Michael Reese, Zane Rennels. Back row: Instructor Sarah Schoon, Celia Dandy, Cailin Munson, Belle Notaro, Abbie Meyer, Jazmine West, Jayla Hochstetler, Carleigh Kleiss. Additional photos in the B Section. Photo by David Porter.