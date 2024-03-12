| logout
Tuscola FFA Alumni Association’s annual fundraiser
THE TUSCOLA FFA HELPED serve up spaghetti and auctioned off pies for the Tuscola FFA Alumni Association’s annual fundraiser Saturday at the Tuscola Community Building. Pictured are, front row, l to r: Vince Karnes, Cole McCallister, Tessa Brucker, Ava Whitson, Michelle Reese, Sidnie Barnes. Middle row: Madi Piat, Kalen Shinn, Cooper Wigall, Trey Waldrop, Dylan Graves, Keller Beachy, Sam Spencer, Keyton Lance, Michael Reese, Zane Rennels. Back row: Instructor Sarah Schoon, Celia Dandy, Cailin Munson, Belle Notaro, Abbie Meyer, Jazmine West, Jayla Hochstetler, Carleigh Kleiss. Additional photos in the B Section. Photo by David Porter.