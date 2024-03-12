Villa Grove State Bank earns 5-star rating from BauerFinancial again

Villa Grove, Illinois – March 2024: BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm, announced that Villa Grove State Bank has earned its highest, 5-Star Superior rating for financial strength and stability. This marks the 138th consecutive quarter that Villa Grove State Bank has earned a recommended rating (5-Stars or 4-Stars) from the rating firm. This latest rating was assigned in March 2024 based on December 31, 2023 financial data and signifies that Villa Grove State Bank continues to be one of the strongest banks in the nation.

