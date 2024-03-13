ALOLF benefit supper and auction set for April 12

The Arthur Legacy of Love Foundation is sponsoring a Raise the Roof Benefit Supper and Auction on Friday, April 12, at the Otto Center south of Arthur. Serving will be from 4–7 p.m. No advance tickets are required.

A menu of barbeque chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, homemade bread, cake and ice cream, and drinks will be served. A lunch stand will also be available offering sandwiches and other tasty items.

Freewill donations for the meal will be collected at the benefit.

A bake sale and a silent auction will be ongoing throughout the afternoon and evening. A live auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. Both will feature a variety of quality items donated to support ALOLF.

Arthur Legacy of Love Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to generate funds to help build quality CILA (Community Integrated Living Arrangement) housing for the special citizens of the Arthur community. The first house is currently under construction at the corner of Beech and Second streets in Arthur and plans are being made for a second home in the near future.

If you can’t attend the “Raise the Roof Fundraiser” and would like to contribute, donations may be deposited directly to the ALOL Foundation’s account at the State Bank of Arthur or by mailing a check made out to ALOLF, P.O. Box 222, Arthur, IL, 61911. All contributions to the Foundation are deductible for income, estate, and gift tax purposes.

For more information, contact any Foundation Board member. They are Joe and Martha Yoder, Bruce and Kathy Oye, Omer and Nancy Miller, Joe and Roseanna Mast, Merv and Barb Helmuth, Melvin and Clara Mae Helmuth, Loyd and Judy Gingerich, Howard and Judy Diener, and Dave and Cathy Allen.

Mark April 12 on your calendar and make plans to join in for an evening of fun, fellowship, and fundraising for this community cause.