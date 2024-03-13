Arcola baseball looking for more

By Mike Monahan

ARCOLA –Last season the Arcola baseball team went 14-5 and won a regional championship for the first time since 1984, which was the only other time. The Purple Riders nipped Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 3-2 at Tuscola for the regional title.

Now the boys basketball team had its best season in terms of wins since 1957-58 going 27-7. AHS baseball coach Mike Phillips, who is assisted by Jeff Thomas, hopes that helps this years’ team.

