Arthur Villa Board- Hire officer; commmit $6k to fireworks

By Ariana R. Cherry

Members of the Arthur Village Board voted to hire Beau Jones of Bourbon as part of the Arthur Police Department at the March 4 meeting. Chief Mike Goodman stated that he plans on Jones attending the Police Academy in April with a graduation date of Aug. 9. Following the vote, Jones was sworn in. He presently is employed with The Equity.

John Stewart, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Arthur attended the meeting representing the Arthur Rotary Club to discuss the 2024 Freedom Celebration Fireworks. This year’s celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 29.

“Thank you to everybody for their help and for the village’s involvement along with Mike Goodman and his team,” Stewart commented as he thanked everyone for last year’s celebration. Stewart informed the Board that Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets would be returning for entertainment.

