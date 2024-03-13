Braden Phillips AP, IBCA all-state

By Mike Monahan

CRYSTAL LAKE– Arcola junior Braden Philips had quite a week regarding awards as he was first named to the 30-member honorable mention Associated Press Class 1A Honorable Mention team. Phillips was listed as the 27th best player in Class 1A and top seven juniors in Class 1A.

The poll is voted on by a statewide panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Each voter picked picked a five-player first team and a five-player second team. Players receive five votes for a first team vote and three points for second palace.

Then just last Friday the 6-3 junior center was named to the 15-member third team all-Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A/2A All-State team. He is one of the top 35 players in the state and top eight juniors.

