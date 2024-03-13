Plenty of area connections for Class 2A runner-up Benton

By Mike Monahan

CHAMPAIGN – I attended the last six games of the IHSA state boys’ basketball tournament and went to some of the press conferences as well.

The IHSA had a three-year deal with the boys’ state tournament being in Champaign and they are to decide in the next month where it gets to stay for the next five years. I hope it remains in Champaign. I do understand there is nothing around it to eat without driving and in Peoria there are plenty of places within walking distance. However, I think playing at the State Farm Center is where it should remain.

The highlight was seeing former Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond coach Dale Schuring and the Mt. Zion Braves finished fourth with a 35-3 record, which was the most wins in school history and the first time the school had earned a trophy for the season.

