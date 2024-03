Robert Mann, 74, of Carthage, N.C., formerly of Camargo, died Friday, March 1, 2024, at Spring Hill, Tenn.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. May 27 at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 IL-130, Villa Grove. Burial will be in Camargo Cemetery, Camargo. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. May 27 at the funeral home.