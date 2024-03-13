Roberts coaches all-star girls’ basketball game Moore, Kessler participate

By Mike Monahan

WARRENSBURG – Last Sunday Arcola girls’ basketball coach Corey Roberts coached the East team in the 2nd annual Bird Cage Classic and not only that Kesley Moore and Jacey Kessler, both Arcola seniors, played in the event.

Roberts coached with Unity coach David Ellars. Ellars coached the first game, a 36-32 loss to the north and Roberts coached the third place game as the East beat the West 52-48 behind 15 points, on five-three-pointers by Kessler. Moore scored four points in the first game and Kessler had three.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.