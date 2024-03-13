Tuscola City Council- Cedes bonds rights; tables alley issue

By David Porter

It was mostly routine business at Monday’s Tuscola City Council. The Council voted to give its private bonding authority to the Eastern Illinois Economic Development Authority, which it typically does each year.

The bonding authority is a state-limited borrowing mechanism for tax-exempt private development. By ceding the authority to the regional group, the Council hopes to allow that agency to help larger projects. Tuscola has never used its $560,000 allocation, according to City Administrator Drew Hoel.

