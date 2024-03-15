Cody Evan Gingerich, 29, of rural Lovington, passed away at 6:22 PM on Monday, March 11, 2024, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Cody was born on September 24, 1994 in Mattoon, IL. He was the son of Ervin Duane and Tammi Jo (Drake) Gingerich of rural Lovington, IL.

Cody is survived by his parents, five siblings, Ethan Michael and his wife Emily Ann (Harlin) Gingerich of Lovington, IL, Darrin Marcus Gingerich, of Arthur, IL, Katelynn Rose Gingerich and her fiancé Jordan Bock of Imperial, MO, Isaac Jordan Gingerich of Mattoon, IL, and Joshua David Gingerich of rural Lovington, IL, one niece, Peyton JoAnn Gingerich, daughter of Ethan and Emily, and his maternal grandparents, Danny and Gladys Drake, of Arthur, IL.

Cody was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elva and Sovilla Gingerich.

Cody graduated from Arthur-Lovington High School with the class of 2013. He was voted by his classmates, as most shy and most likely to survive a zombie invasion. He was currently employed at Carstin Brands in Arthur, IL. Cody’s favorite hobbies included golfing with his friends and online video gaming.

Cody’s personality was very loving with a heart as big as he was.

Visitation was held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at the Arthur Southern Baptist Church. The funeral was held at 4:00 PM on Friday March 15, 2024 at the church. Pastor Doug Davis officiated. Interment followed in the Keller Cemetery, in rural Lovington, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola assisted the family.

Memorials were mailed to the family to assist with funeral expenses, 816 CR 1850 N, Sullivan, IL, 61951.