Lawrence (Larry) Gardner, 77, of Jefferson, GA, suddenly passed away on March 15, 2024. His loss is entirely unexpected, and his family is profoundly saddened.

Larry was born on June 26, 1946, in Chicago, IL. During his time in Chicago, he attended the U.S. Navy Academy in the Great Lakes. He spent eight dedicated years to his beloved country and was honorably discharged as 1st Class Petty Officer E-6.

Larry married the love of his life, Judith Ann Willoughby, on May 31, 1970. It was in Chicago that they began to build a life and family. He started his career in law enforcement with training from the Chicago Police Academy and went on to work for five years as a patrolman and tactical officer. During this time, they began a family, and their one and only daughter, Regina Kim, was born. Together, they moved to central Illinois, where Larry continued his law enforcement career within the Arthur and Atwood area for 20 years and retired from the Atwood Police Department. He also retired from Panhandle Eastern Pipeline, a natural gas distributor, after 23 years where he would always say, “he passed gas.” He was also a caring and loving Zion United Church of Christ member in rural Arthur while serving many volunteer roles under the leadership of Rev. Reodder.

After retirement, they began their move to Jefferson, GA, where Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Judith. However, under every cloud comes sunshine. Before Judith passed, their granddaughter, Rayann Kay, was born to give Papa hope and courage to move forward. He was also preceded in death by his Aunt Florence Guilbault, whom he loved as his mother.

Later, he finds a companion in the one and only Mimi (Melissa). She brought two bonus daughters, eight bonus grandchildren, and two bonus great-grandchildren into his life. Together, Mimi and Papa adopted Toby, a puppy with attitude that would end up being Larry’s buddy.

With all of this family, he gained a supportive son-in-law in Jason Roy, with another bonus grandson, Tyler. Larry enjoyed hobbies with his family, including watching survival TV, reading, making first aid kits for anyone who need one, honoring our country, and target shooting.

A drop-in reception will be held at the Jackson County Historic Courthouse, 85 Washington Street, Jefferson, GA, on Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

With his love of being a public servant and helping kids while always wanting everyone to enjoy food, the most appropriate honor would be in lieu of flowers to donate to iServe Ministries, Backpack for Kids Program; 246 Buroak Drive; Jefferson, GA 30549 or visit the iServe Website www.iserveministries.org/donate.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467

