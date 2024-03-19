ALAH baseball starts season 0-2

By MIKE MONAHAN

ARTHUR – The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond baseball season started with two non-conference games and they lost to Warrensurg-Latham 16-12 in the opener March 11. On March 14 the Knights were 2-1 losers to Altamont. ALAH, coached by David McGrath, who is in his first season, played at Monticello Tuesday and are at Arthur Chrisitan Thursday. McGrath replaced Tracy Hood.

Altamont 2, ALAH 1

Will Hilligoss and Lucas Butcher had doubles for Arthur and Marcus Otto, a freshman drove in the lone run, Butcher, with a double. John Williams, a freshman, gave up just three hits and one earned run with three strikeouts and a walk.

Warrensburg-Latham 16, ALAH 12

Things looked good for ALAH after four and half innings as they led 11-5 against Warrensburg-Latham. However, the Cardinals had a ninerun fifth for a 14-11 lead. W-L went on to win by four.

Will Hilligoss was 2-for-3 with a triple, while Connor Nettles was 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs batted in and Logan Schrock was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two RBIs. Logan Butcher also drove in two runs for the ALAH offense.

March 14 resultAltamont 100 1–2-3-0

ALAH 010 x–1-4-1

Losing pitcher: John Wiliams (0-1) 3 2/3 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk

ALAH: Will Hilligoss 2-for-2, double, stolen base; Lucas Butcher 1-for-1, double, run; Marcus Otto 1-for-1, double, RBI

March 11 result

ALAH 320 510 1–12-10-4

Warrensburg-Latham 320 092 x–16-18-2

Winning pitcher: Maxton Boddy 2 innings, 5 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk; Relief: Otto 4 innings, 13 hits, 11 runs, 8 earned, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks

ALAH: Hilligoss 2-for-3, 3 runs, triple, stolen base; Connor Nettles 2-for-5, 2 runs, triple, stolen base, 2 RBIs; Logan Schrock 2-for-4, 2 runs, stolen base, 2 RBIs; Maddix Stirrett 1-for-4, run, double, 3 RBIs; Hunter Grant 1-for-3, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases, Butcher 1-for-3, double, stolen base, 2 RBIs; Boddy 1-for-4, 2 stolen bases; Otto run, 2 stolen bases; Williams 1-for-3