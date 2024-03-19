ALAH High School Boys and Girls Track and Field in 55 Team Competition

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The ALAH Knights boys and girls track and field teams took part in the annual Gene Armer Invitational held at the University of Illinois Armory on Saturday, March 16. There were 55 teams entered in the meet with 41 boys teams and 31 girls teams posting scores. The ALAH girls were one of the scoring teams tying for 18th place with Chicago F.W. Parker with 8 points. As with all the larger indoor meets there were no class divisions for the events. With the stiff competition the ALAH girls established six personal records while the boys set five new marks.

Earning those points for the ALAH girls’ team were Kimberly Krutsinger who was fifth in the 3200 meters in a PR time of 13:20.01; Ruby Burton took seventh in the 400 meters with a PR time of 1:05.09; and taking another seventh place was the 4 X 8 relay of Josie Carrillo, Lily Vanda, Embrey Reardon and Ruby Burton who combined to run an 11:29.49 in that race.

This meet wrapped up the 2024 indoor track and field season for the Knights unless someone qualifies for the Illinois Top Times meet or as it is also known, Illinois Indoor State. Those selected athletes will be determined this coming week. That meet will be on Friday, March 22 at the Shirk Center on Illinois Wesleyan University’s campus.

Results for ALAH from Saturday, March 16:

Boys 60M: Payton Warrior, 7.57

Girls 60M: Brookelynn Peeler, 8.90, PR

Girls 200M: Grace Romine, 29.36

Boys 800M: Cooper Shoemaker, 2:34.73, PR

Girls 800M: Morgan Casteel, 2:44.01, PR

Boys 1600M: Tristan Keagle, 5:59.99, PR

Girls 1600M: Embrey Reardon, 6:25.07, PR

Boys 60M Hurdles: Brennon Hutson, 12.44

Girls 60M Hurdles: Cassidy Rohacs, 11.33

Boys 4 X 2 Relay: Cash Hale, Cruz Hale, Daylon Doggett, Payton Warrior, 1:39.64, PR

Girls 4 X 2 Relay: Grace Romine, Skyler Vorck, Summer Melton, Skyler Graham, 1:59.77

Boys 4 X 4 Relay: Easton Frederick, Cash Hale, Cruz Hale, Brennon Hutson, 3:54.62, PR

Girls 4 X 4 Relay: Skyler Graham, Lily Vanda, Morgan Casteel, Ruby Burton, 4:36.88, PR

Boys Shot Put: Jacob Tighe, 45’ 1”

Girls Shot Put: Addison Yeakel, 23’ 2”

Boys High Jump: Cooper Shoemaker, 5’ 5”

Boys Long Jump: Payton Warrior, 16’ 1”

Girls Long Jump: Skyler Vorck, 14’ 2”

Boys Triple Jump: Cash Hale, 37’ 4”, PR

Girls Triple Jump: Summer Melton, 28’ 9”

The Knights begin their outdoor season on Tuesday, March 19 at Sullivan and then travel to Arcola on March 26 for their second outdoor meet. The girls will go to Okaw Valley for a girls only meet on Wednesday, March 27.