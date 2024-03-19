ALAH High School Knights Girls Track and Field Compete at Mt. Zion Mini-Meet

In the 4 X 4 relay at the last Mt. Zion indoor meet on March 14, Knight sophomore teammates Summer Melton and Josie Carrillo exchange the baton for Josie to run the third leg of the relay. The other members of the relay were Brookelynn Peeler and Olivia Binion. They finished with a time of 5:09.00.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The ALAH high school girls track and field team returned to the Mt. Zion fieldhouse for a second meet in that very nice facility. There were eleven teams entered in the meet and the Knights finished in sixth place in the team scoring with 66 points. As with all the indoor meets thus far there are no class divisions.

The girls collected four third place points; Grace Romine, 200m, 29.6; Ruby Burton, 400m, 1:05.85(PR); Alex Clark, shot put, 9.90m(32’ 6” PR); and Josie Carrillo, Embrey Reardon, Lily Vanda and Morgan Casteel in the 4 X 8 relay, 12:05.32. The 4 X 2 relay of Grace Romine, Skyler Vorck, Summer Melton and Skyler Graham ran a time of 2:01.63 to earn fourth place points. The Knights wrapped up their scoring with two seventh place finishes, Cassidy Rohacs, 60m Hurdles in a PR time of 11.25; and the 4 X 4 relay with Skyler Graham, Lily Vanda, Morgan Casteel, and Ruby Burton running a 4:44.23.

Other competitors for ALAH were:

60M: Skyler Graham, 8.88; Brookelynn Peeler, 9.02 (PR); Alyssa Richards, 9.65; Kaylee Thompson, 9.73

200M: Skyler Vorck, 32.07 (PR)

400M: Emma Forman, 1:20.82 (PR)

800M: Embrey Reardon, 2:56.38 (PR)

1600M: Kimberly Krutsinger, 6:0016, (PR) and broke her own school record yet again!!

60M Hurdles: Dalilah Mendoza, 12.27 (PR); Lilian Edwards, 14.19

4 X 2 Relay: ALAH 2:09.69 (Olivia Binion, Brookelynn Peeler, Alyssa Richards, Emma Forman)

4 X 4 Relay: ALAH 5:09.99 ALAH (Josie Carrillo, Summer Melton, Olivia Binion, Brookelynn Peeler)

Shot Put: Addison Yeakel, 8.19m (26’ 10”); Krystina Hutchins, 7.86m (25’ 9” PR)

Long Jump: Kaylee Thompson, 4.17m (13’ 8” PR); Lilian Edwards, 3.49m (11’ 5”)

Triple Jump: Summer Melton, 8.67m (28’ 5” PR); Lily Vanda, 8.24m (27’ PR); Skyler Vorck, 8.21m (26’ 11” PR)