ALAH Softball looking to heal and honor Coach Lane this season

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

After the passing of beloved Head Coach Jerry Lane, the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights will look different as Head Coach Jodi Kauffman takes over at the helm.

“Those are some big shoes to fill,” Coach Kauffman said. “Jerry was definitely a great friend & mentor. He knew the game of softball inside & out. I have known him for years. Jerry coached my girls in softball, so it’s important to lead by his example he had set on & off the diamond.

My coaching staff & I have all had the privilege to learn from him. We plan on doing our best to keep building the program.”

The focus during the off-season was working on healing after the loss of Coach Lane.

“The players and us coaches are trying to navigate through it. As coaches we have really tried to make our presence known by supporting the players in their other sports/activities and checking in with them to see how they are doing,” Coach Kauffman said. She continued, “One of my goals is to get back to the basics by working on the fundamentals of softball. The graduation of those dominant seniors is hard to replace. They were like mini coaches for us. Charley Condill now at Millikin, Alisha Frederick & Kailee Otto at Parkland.”

Kauffman continued, “We have been really fortunate with the warmer temperatures. The girls are excited that we are practicing outside every day. The Knights softball program now has a new home field. We are playing in Atwood this season.”

The Knights have several returning letter winners. Senior Maddie Schweighart, junior Mackenzie Condill, junior Layla Deel, and sophomore Anna Rawlins are all expected to have huge impacts for the Knights. Kauffman also said they have a good group of freshmen that will see lots of playing time.

Kauffman wants the upperclassmen to lead the team with integrity, work ethic & positive reinforcement that Coach Lane and all of our coaches have instilled in them and that they all continue what he has started in this program.

Her season expectations are to be at the top of their conference again and be able to compete with the larger programs.

Coach Kauffman’s overall message to readers and the community is that this season will be full of healing, remembering Coach Lane while still moving forward.

“As we all are still healing from the loss of Coach Lane, we want to remember him and still move forward,” she said. “That’s one of the things we know he would want for us to get out there and play ball.”