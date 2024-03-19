ALAH softball starts 2-2, including 24-23 win over Mahomet-Seymour

Alayna Plank, a junior on the Knights high school softball team tags out a Mahomet-Seymour runner who was caught between second and third base. Alayna’s teammate #12 Maggie Benedict was playing third base and assisted on the catching of the runner between the bases. The Knights will travel to Newton on March 18, and Shelbyville on March 20 before returning to host games with Cumberland on March 21 and Meridian on March 25. The softball Knights play their game in Atwood at the park.

By MIKE MONAHAN

ARTHUR – The Jodi Kauffman era started March 12 as the new Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond softball coach began the season with a 12-0 non-conference win over Decatur St. Teresa. The Knights lost in four innings to the No. 10 team in Class 1A, Casey-Westield, 15-0 and fell in six innings to Monticello, but bounced back in a thrilling 24-23 win over Mahomet-Seymour Saturday. All contests were non-conference games. The Knights, 2-2, hosted Newton Monday and traveled to Shelbyville Wednesday.

Kauffman replaces the late Jerry Lane, who in nine years went 152-62 .710, including a fourth place finish in 2021 and a 20-10 season last year.

The knights have one senior, five juniors, two sophomores and five freshmen on the roster of 13.

ALAH 24, Mahomet-Seymour 23

Anna Rawlings was 6-for-7 with two doubles and six runs batted in for ALAH, who trailed 15-10 after four and a half innings.

The game, which featured 47 runs, 46 hits and 12 errors, including nine by Mahomet-Seymour, had four lead changes in the final two innings.

A seven run fifth gave ALAH the lead, 17-15. Mahomet-Seymour pushed five runs across in the sixth to regain the lead 20-17. The Knights took the lead again this time with a six run sixth for a 23-20 advantage.

With the game score tied at 23 ALAH stepped up to bat in the last of the seventh and Rawlings singled. Sophia Monts followed with another single and with one out on an 0-3 count Alayan Plank singled to left-center, scoring Rawlings to end the game in walkoff

fashion.

Monticello 10, ALAH 0

Madison Schweight was perfect in two at-bats, but ALAH could not get much offense in a 10-run loss to Monticello.

The Sages led just 1-0 after three innings before scoring four in the fourth.

Casey-Westfield 15, ALAH 0

State-ranked Casey proved to be too much, but not until an eight-run third as the Lady Warriors led 3-0 before that.

The Knights were held to two hits, both by Mackenzie Condill.

ALAH 12, Decatur St. Teresa 0

Arthur led 1-0 after one inning before scoring six in the second. The Knights won 12-0 as Schweight scattered five hits with four strikeouts and no walks for the victory.

Rawlings was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for ALAH’s offense.

Saturday’s result

Mahomet-Seymour 519 005 3–23-23-9

ALAH 244 076 1–24-23-3

Winning pitcher: Sophia Monts (1-0) 5 innings, 13 hits, 7 runs, 1 strikeout, 2 walks; Starter: Madison Schweighart 2 innings, 10 hits, 15 runs, 13 earned, 1 strikeout, 4 walks ALAH: Mackenzie Condill 3-for-5, 5 runs, 2 stolen bases,RBI; Layla Deel 3-for-6, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Anna Rawlings 6-for-7, 4 runs, 2 doubles, 6 RBIs; Langsten Klay run; Monts 2-for-3, 4 runs, double, RBI; Schweighart 2-for-7, run, 2 RBIs; Alayna Plank 4-for-6, run, 3 RBIs; London Dugan 1-for-5 2 runs; Maggie Benedict 1-for-5, run; Reece Oye 1-for-3, run, RBI

Friday’s result

ALAH 000 000 –0-4-4

Monticello 100 423 -10-12-0

Losing pitcher: Schweighart (1-2) 5 innings, 10 hits, 9 runs, 6 earned, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks

ALAH: Condill 1-for-3; Deel 1-for-3; Schweighart 2-for-2

Thursday’s result

ALAH 000 0–0-2-6

Casey-Westfi eld 308 4–15-13-0

Losing pitcher: Schweighart (1-1) 4 innings, 13 hits, 15 runs, 9 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk ALAH: Condill 2-for-2

March 12 result

ALAH 161 22–12-11-3

Decatur St. Teresa 000 00–0-5-12

Winning pitcher: Schweighart (1-0) 4 2/3 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks ALAH; Condill 2-for-3, triple, 3 runs, RBI; Deel 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Rawlings 2-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Monts 2-for-4, run, RBI; Plank 1-for-4, double, RBI; Dugan 2-for-3, double, stolen base, 2 runs, RBI; Schweighart stolen base, run; Karaline Vanausdoll 1-for-3, run