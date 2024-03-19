Atwood Village Board Continues Efforts on Cleaning Up Dangerous Properties, Excessive Vegetation

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

Atwood Village President Bill Fleming announced at the regular meeting on Monday, March 11 that Building Inspector Roy Elmore and himself have been staying on top of dangerous properties/excessive vegetation situations within the village.

Fleming said they had reviewed four residential properties in which the building inspector will be contacting property owners to inform them of ordinance violations. If there is no resolution after three (3) notifications, or evidence of activity towards a resolution, the village will proceed with Police Chief Joe Duncan issuing fines. If after three fines are issued, with the first at $75, second at $150 and third $1,000, the village attorney will be asked to file for judgement on these fines and violations.

In reference to the former meat locker on the corner of Main and Central Streets, the owner will be allowed one more chance regarding the ordinance violations. If there is no response, the village will pursue legal action. Board members are concerned because of the siding is coming off and the bricks falling. This is a dangerous situation and should be resolved.

The board announced Village Clean-Up Day will be Saturday, May 4. Watch this newspaper for additional information closer to date.

Fleming said the village is 10 months or 83% into the fiscal year. The financial report-expense is as follows: Admin-36% under, Police-18% under, Streets-22% under and Water & Sewer-36% under. General Fund, which is admin, police and streets combined is $62k more than the beginning balance and our water and sewer is $110k more than its beginning balance. Fleming stated that for those who are looking closely at the financial reports, they look a bit out of place because they show that the village expensed $122,500 from the police fund, but actually they refunded to the Department of Justice the full amount of the COPS Grant they sent the village, instead the village is to be reimbursed Thatcher Rodmaker’s salary along the way. Secondly, it shows that the village expensed $157,500 from the admin fund, but actually they spent the

Federal ARPA money they received in the last fiscal year on the street repaving project. It was reported that Rodmaker is doing well and near the top of his class.

Expenditures were approved in the amount of $24,356.67.

METRO agreed to the village amendment to the Utility Permit not to perform boring projects on Saturday or Sunday. Fleming has reached out for a possible start date, and they don’t plan to begin in Atwood until they are completed in Arthur, which is estimated to be after March 20.

A motion was passed to submit possible village projects to the Douglas County Hazard Mitigation Plan. A list of these projects is available in the village hall.

The board passed a proposal for oil and chipping streets in 2024, cost not to exceed $50,000.

One sealed bid was received on the former village hall at 110 W. Central Ave., but not accepted and tabled until the next meeting.

President Fleming is researching the possibility of installing a new LED community sign to provide reminders and announcements for community events. For example: festivals, garage sales, trick or treat, Christmas events, Easter events, boil orders, village reminders like, water bills due, golf cart permits due, etc. No decision has been made on where to install the sign. A power source is required for the sign. It would be operated by a cell phone. Bill plans to bring a proposal to the April or May meeting.

The downtown beautification project is winding down with the exception of the pavers & landscaping. The plan is to install the brick pavers that were removed last year and to install some dirt and seed in some areas. Fleming met with Dale Hammel and he has agreed to serve as the Project Lead over the paver installation. The village will be contacting local churches, civic groups and school leaders to ask for volunteers to make this portion of the project a community project. Fleming said while some work will begin this month to prepare areas for pavers, two Saturdays, April 6 and 20 are planned for volunteers to come together and lay these pavers.

Fleming added that once the paver portion is completed, his plan is to obtain quotes for area landscapers to grade, level and seed the areas of the boulevards that will be grass areas and bring these quotes to the board for approval. Fleming is in hopes community members, including the board, will want to be a part of this community project of laying the pavers. If you are interested, let Bill know, or tell Amanda at the village hall.

Trustee Diane Eagan reported on Civic Improvement by giving dates of the chamber for the year (these have already appeared in this newspaper). She said the Atwood Economic Development committee met on February 22. President Fleming attended and asked the committee about working towards acquiring a restaurant in Atwood that could serve our community for breakfast, lunch and supper, if possible. He will check locally before pursuing other interests.

Scott Harris, Diane Eagan and Fleming met on February 12 for a Housing Committee meeting. Harris distributed two examples of New Home incentive policies that are in place for other communities to review. Both examples dealt with a financial incentive from a village to a developer or homeowner based upon the size of the lot, size of the home and construction costs of the home. The meeting brought about several ideas that the committee will bring to the board.

Harris provided a report asking the board to approve a “New Housing Development” fund in the village budget. The housing committee would propose the board approve a transfer of $10,000 annually from the admin fund to the new Housing Development Fund up to a cap of $50,000. If the Housing Development Fund is not used for a period of four (4) years, the board may take action to transfer the balance of that fund back to the Admin Fund and close the Housing Fund. Harris reported the committee is working on a list of incentives for a new single-family construction and developer construction projects.

Harris reported that the village has been approved for a $1.8 million dollar loan with the IEPA at 1% interest and a 45% loan forgiveness for the proposed project for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant and rehabilitation of portions of the sewer system. Approximately 3,500 LF (linear feet) out of 44,000 LF of sewer main throughout the system will be rehabilitated with sewer main lining utilizing Cured-In-Place Pipe Liners. Associated manholes of the 3500 LF of sewer main will be lined with a sprayed-in liner, there are 123 total manholes. At the wastewater treatment plant, new high efficiency blowers and diffusers will be installed in the activated sludge plant. Additionally, a mechanical bar screen will be added prior to the activated sludge plant.

Using current data, the village is eligible to receive a 30-year loan term, a 1.0% hardship interest rate, and partial loan principal forgiveness (45%). Principal forgiveness is not guaranteed until a loan agreement is issued. The final loan and annual repayment amounts will be based on the as-bid project costs and the loan terms in effect on the date the loan agreement is issued. If the applicant is granted the incentives as described, the annual payment will be approximately $38,322. A public hearing for the project was held on March 18.

Note: Residents (men or women), who are able, should consider volunteering to assist with the pavers. Be a part of the community paver project.