Broncos softball looks to improve

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Cerro Gordo-Bement/Unity Christian Broncos softball team is under second year coaching staff with Head Coach Allen Helms and Assistant Coaches Karina Rodriguez and Bill McKinney and looks to build and better themselves from last year.

“As the new head coach of the Cerro Gordo, Bement, Unity Christian Broncos in my second year, I can honestly say it’s been an incredible journey so far,” Coach Helms said. “Taking on this role has been both exhilarating and humbling. When I first stepped into this position, there was a mix of excitement and nervousness. I was excited because I saw the potential in the team and the opportunity to positively impact these athletes’ lives. Nervousness because I wanted to live up to the expectations set by the program’s legacy and the trust placed in me by the school and the players.

Helms continued, “However, as I’ve gotten to know the team and worked with them day in and day out, those nerves have transformed into a deep sense of pride and fulfillment. The resilience and dedication shown by these young athletes is truly inspiring. Their willingness to learn and grow, both as individuals and as a team, has made my experience incredibly rewarding. Overall, my experience with this team has been nothing short of amazing. I feel privileged to be part of their journey, helping them reach their full potential on and off the field. And I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us as we continue to strive for excellence together.”

In the off-season, the Broncos worked to improve their hitting while competing in volleyball and basketball. After the first couple weeks of practice the coaching staff along with the team are feeling optimistic and energetic.

“There’s a palpable sense of excitement in the air as we start laying down the groundwork for the season ahead. Individually, the players show tremendous dedication and enthusiasm,” Coach Helms said. “They’ve been putting in the work during drills and conditioning sessions, eager to improve their skills and make a positive impact on the team. There’s a hunger among them to learn and grow, which is incredibly encouraging to see as a coach. As for me, I’m feeling encouraged by the progress we’ve made. Seeing the players’ commitment and passion fuels my motivation to lead them effectively. We’re setting the tone early for a season of hard work, determination, and teamwork. Of course, there’s still much to be done. We’ll continue to refine our techniques, develop our strategies, and foster a strong sense of camaraderie among the team.

But after these first weeks, I do not doubt that we’re on the right track to achieving our goals for the season.”

Returning to the team is senior and team MVP

Hayleigh Simpson who is expected to have a big impact on the field and with her bat. Juniors Reese Peters, Sierra Personette, and Savannah Throneburg will make big contributions according to Coach Helms. The team will have several underclassmen that Coach Helms’ expects to compete well in sophomores Hunter Malone, Maddie Gant, and Ella Curum, and freshmen Rylan Petty, Jessa Cross, and Jillian Durbin.

“My expectations for the leaders are to Lead by Example in the classroom and on the field,” Coach Helms said. “Our coaches emphasize effort, communication, teamwork, and accountability in addition to expecting leaders to provide motivation and support to their teammates. “

Coach Helms expects his team to compete at their best all season long.

“I expect every player to give their all in every practice and game,” Coach Helms said. “We may not win the game but if we compete with intensity, focus, and heart we’ll always have a chance to come out on top. We strive for continuous improvement, team unity, and sportsmanship in the pursuit of excellence.”

Coach Helms’ overall message to the readers and community is one of unity, determination and positivity.

“I want our community to see our team as more than just athletes on the field,” Coach Helms said. “We are a group of dedicated individuals who are committed to representing our school with pride, integrity, and sportsmanship. Through our actions, both on and off the field, we aim to inspire others to pursue their passions with determination and to strive for excellence in everything they do.”

Helms continued, “I want our community to know that we are not just focused on winning games, but on developing character, leadership, and teamwork among our players. We believe that success is not only measured by wins and losses but by the growth and development of each player as an individual and as a member of the team. I want our community to feel a sense of pride and connection to our team, knowing that we are working hard every day to represent them to the best of our abilities. Whether we win or lose, we do so with grace, humility, and respect for our opponents.

Ultimately, I want our community to see our team as a source of inspiration and pride. We may face challenges along the way, but with determination, perseverance, and the support of our community behind us, there’s no limit to what we can achieve together.”