Burgener Retirement

Marsha Burgener holds the engraved plaque presented to her by the new Library Director Robert Edwards, on behalf of the library board and staff. The plaque read: “May you be proud of the work you have done, the person you are, and the difference you have made. Happy Retirement.” Pictured, left to right, are the library board members present: Cathie Adcock, Marsha, Kara Zeimet, Robert, and Amanda Barbee. Board members not pictured: Bev Obert, Mareva Schwass, Mary Ellen Harris and Lyndsey Herring.

Marsha Burgener, center, is pictured with her “former” staff at her retirement open house on Saturday, March 16, at the library. Marsha says they were a great staff, and will continue their good work with Robert Edwards. Pictured, left to right, Stacy White, Bernadine Andrews, Marsha, Kathy Davis, Debbie Lust-Gentille, and Amanda Yoder. Not pictured: Christy Taylor