Dunn Construction to complete repair of parking lot at Lovington Grade School

Fees increasing for the 2024-2025 school year

By ARIANA R. CHERRY

Staff Writer

Superintendent Shannon Cheek presented the winning bid to repair the Lovington Grade School parking lot at the most recent Arthur CUSD #305 school board meeting held March 13. The winning bid was from Dunn Construction in the amount of $437,801 which also included a $35,000 allowance.

Cheek informed the board that the bid came in about $5,000 less than what had originally been estimated. The work also includes the entire replacement of the sidewalks and curbs that lead up to the building. “It is really needed and long overdue. We hope that the work is done before school starts for the next school year. It has been a long time coming,” commented Cheek.

It was also announced that fees will be increasing for the 2024-2025 school year. According to Cheek’s research, prices have stayed pretty consistent since the 2014-2015 school year aside from lunch fees. While the prices will increase, they still will be lower than several of the surrounding school districts. Cheek stated that most fees will see about a $5-$10 increase.

Other items that were discussed or voted upon included:

• Work on the Arthur Grade School bathrooms has started with planned completion before the end of the school year.

• The district is in the planning stage for tentative open houses of the school buildings for the public. Cheek also stated that he is planning on doing some public surveys to get an overall insight of where their thoughts are and if the district should create another referendum for the next election. “I am excited to start having these conversations again,” he said.

• Cheek and the board expressed their appreciation for Kristin Nall and her dedication to the school district for the last 16 years. “We are very sorry to lose you and we don’t want you to be a stranger. You are valued and you will always be a Knight,” he said. Nall will be taking a position as an Associate Director with EIASE Special Education Cooperative.

• Several students from Lovington Grade School came to share their literacy progress and how they have improved from the beginning of the year to now. Thanks to the efforts of the staff and the motivation of the students, many of them have come a long way.

• A total of $4,920.19 in donations were received. One of the donations was in memory of Michael and Mary Rutledge in the amount of $4,720.19 to put in a book vending machine.

• The total of all the funds from the most recent bank statement was $13,623,795.32. The balance of the Education Fund was $1,218,737,17, Building Fund was at $505,71.07 and the Transportation fund was at $112,652.33.

Personnel Report

March 13, 2024

Certified:

Consider accepting Heather Taylor’s resignation from teaching at Arthur Grade School

Consider accepting Kristin Nall’s resignation as Special Education Coordinator

Non-Certified:

Consider accepting Sabrina Bettinger’s resignation from a paraprofessional position at ALAH HS

Consider approving Mariposa McGee as a custodian at Atwood Hammond Grade School

Extra-Curricular:

Consider accepting Brad McGill’s resignation from ALAH High School Head Boys Basketball Coach

Consider approving Faezah Parsa for the position of volunteer assistant for the JH Track Program

Arthur Grade School

Principal’s Report

Andrew Peralta

1.) IAR Testing: It is the season for state testing and AGS is preparing for the opportunity to show our growth and hard work throughout the year. Students will test from April 1-5. This will include 5 tests for most grade levels and 8 tests for our 5th and 8th graders. Students begin to take the Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) in 3rd grade. If you see any of our students that week, please root them on.

2.) Kindergarten Registration: Arthur Grade School is excited to meet all of our incoming Kindergarteners. AGS’s pre-registration for kindergarten students is now open for the 2024-2025 school year until April 26. Please come by the school to pick up a Kindergarten packet or call to register your student (a packet will be mailed to you.) The office staff can be reached anytime from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm at 217-543-2109 with any questions. Go, Knights!

3.) 8th Grade Promotion: The 8th-grade graduation is scheduled for May 23 at 7 pm at the ALAH football field.

4.) Bathrooms: Bathroom Demo has begun today at AGS. A huge thank you to the teachers and students in the 4th/5th-grade wing for moving classrooms and supporting this work to take place.

5.) Knightly Reading Challenge: In the library, students in K-3 have finished the Monarch book challenge and those who read at least 5 of the books, participated in a marshmallow party. Students in 3-5 finished up the BlueStem book challenge. Those who read at least 4 of the books will participate in a brownie party. Several students will also compete in the first AGS battle of the books, on March 13. Students in 4-8 are finishing up the Caudill book challenge and those who have read at least 3 of those books will be participating in a cupcake party. The staff vs JH students challenge has also come to an end, with the staff taking the win. The staff chose to have the JH students pair up with students in K-2 and read to them, on March 14.

6.) 4th and 5th-grade Musical Performance: The Arthur Grade School 4th & 5th Grade Classes will present the Musical “Dig It”. We are still working on a time/date, but it will be during the afternoon. The musical will be presented in the old gym at ALAH High School.

7.) Scholastic Bowl: The AGS Scholastic Bowl has begun with 10 students who are studying hard. Our meets are beginning and students are excited about the opportunity. Thank you to Ms. Hopkins for her work with our students in preparing them for the competitions.

Important Dates:

March 18-22 – Spring Break

March 29 – Good Friday (No School)

Atwood-Hammond Grade School

Principal’s Report

Christopher Forman

Matt Wilhelm Assembly: Matt Wilhelm came to AHGS and LGS on February 26. The gym was packed with students from AGS and AHGS for the event. Matt is a nationally recognized speaker on bullying and being a positive force for good, for others.

He talked to our kids about being someone’s “Batman”. He tells a story that when he was being bullied, someone stood up for him and that made all of the difference in his life. Matt did several amazing tricks in the gym, including spinning in circles, balancing on his back while riding and even jumped two principals on the gym floor, which the crowd loved! Having assemblies like this for our students and staff bring us together for a good cause, but also help us lift each other up.

District Literacy Event: AHGS hosted the district’s Family Literacy Night on March 7. From all accounts the event was a fantastic success. The line to get into the building was out of the door, as you can see. I have heard from several parents that they enjoyed the evening and all the stations were engaging and enjoyable for the children. The Scholastic Book Fair, a favorite of all of us, both young and old, was held as well.

Student Presentations: I was excited and privileged to be invited to Ms. Snoddy’s room for 6th and 7th grade presentations. Students presented their self-created Google Slide deck presentations on topics related to World War II and Nazi Germany. The presentations ranged from famous Germans who fought the Nazi’s like Oscar Schinlder and famous authors that survived the Holocaust, like Elie Weisel. I was particularly impressed by one young lady’s presentation on the assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler’s life, known as Operation Valkyrie. Her presentation was colorful, well written and she presented the information very well. I am proud of all of our students and their academic achievements here at AHGS!

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School

Principal’s Report

Steffanie Seegmiller

1. Mr. McClarey took 8 students to perform in the IHSA Solo & Ensemble Contest at Central A & M on Saturday, March 2. We had 7 soloists all earning first place. We had 4 duet entries and all earned first place. We had one choir entry with eight students and they also earned first place. Ava Sherwood received a Best of Day award for her solo.

2. On Monday, April 8, we will be in the path of the last solar eclipse of our lifetime. The science department will be developing materials for the entire student body to learn about this phenomenon and we will be viewing the eclipse on the west football field. We are also taking a bus (or two) to Olney Community College for students to be able to view the eclipse in totality. As a part of this trip, students will be listening to a lecture from a professor in their science department, eat lunch at their cafeteria and watch the eclipse from their student union patio.

3. Juniors took the IL State Science Assessment on Tuesday, March 5. The test took approximately 4 hours. Freshmen, sophomores and juniors will take the state mandated PSAT 9, 10 and SAT on Tuesday, April 9.

4. National Honors Society inducted sixteen members on Wednesday, February 27 with Illinois State Police Trooper Tracy Lillard being their guest speaker. On Thursday, February 28 after school the students went to Biaggi’s for dinner and then attended the play Into the Woods at the Virginia Theater in Champaign.

Upcoming Dates:

March 18 – 24 Spring Break

March 29 No School, Good Friday

April 6 Dessert Theater

April 8 Solar Eclipse

April 9 PSAT/SAT and Senior Etiquette Workshop

April 26 Special Olympics

April 27 – May 2 Senior Trip

May 4 Prom

May 8 Honor’s Night

Lovington Grade School

Principal’s Report

Marla Graham

1. Writing- I know I have been sharing with you that we are really working on our writing and making a conscious effort to make sure our students are writing every day. I was so excited this week to see some of the Pre-K students writing samples.

2. Knights reading challenge, it is painful to announce that in the Junior High vs. staff challenge, the staff lost. It was an incredibly close race, and I did my part by reading 4 books, but over all the final scores were Jr High 18 and Staff 15. This means they will be choosing a reward. We also had our Monarchs and Marshmallows party for our K-2 students who read at least 5 books and our 3-5 students formed groups and read Bluestem books and tool quizzes on them. On Monday the 11 they had a Battle of the Books party. They will have different questions to answer (think Scholastic Bowl style) and will all share some brownies. I love that we are a district that celebrates reading!

3. On that same note, we had a great turnout for Family Reading Night hosted in Atwood.

There were families from all of our communities participating in this fun night. Shout out to all our library staff who put together an incredible event!

4. Data Day- We had data day again this week (we have one every 6 weeks) and I am just so excited every time we meet. First, the data conversations we have around student growth and the goals and interventions we work as a team to put into place is an exciting process to be a part of. Second, the amount of care and concern our staff has for each student and working to ensure we are given the best support possible is phenomenal! Finally, the depth of knowledge our teachers bring to the table about each of their students and where they are in their learning path is impressive.