Margaret LeCrone

Margaret A. LeCrone, 91, of Villa Grove passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Tuscola Health Care Center in Tuscola, IL.

Margaret was born to James and Asenith (Bennett) Ray on October 31, 1932 in Hugo, IL. She married H. Lowell LeCrone; he preceded her in death.

Also preceding her in death are her parents and two grandsons.

She is survived by 4 sons, Larry (Debbie) LeCrone, John (Cheryl) LeCrone, Doug (Tara) LeCrone, and Roger (Terri) LeCrone; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Margaret drove a school bus for Tolono High School and Villa Grove High School for 40 years. She enjoyed cooking and loved to spend time with family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at the Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m.; Pastor Zach LeCrone will officiate. Burial will follow at the Hugo Cemetery.