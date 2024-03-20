AHS baseball starts 3-1; Griffith goes 9-13, 11

By Mike Monahan

The Arcola Purple Riders that won a Class 1A regional last season, started the 2024 season strong going 3-1.

On opening day Arcola beat Salt Fork 5-1. The next day the Purple Riders fell to LeRoy 10-4, but last Saturday AHS won a round robin at Arcola’s Moore Memorial Park blanking Oakwood 11-0 in four and a half innings and trounced Decatur St. Teresa 24-0 in three innings. All were non-conference games.

Jackson “Tank” Griffth was 9-for-13 .692 with two grand slams and 11 runs batted in during the week and on the pitchers mound Tanner Thomas was 2-0. He threw 141 pitches, 96 for strikes (.681 strikes) in 10 innings and allowed just two hits, no earned runs with 25 strikeouts and just two walks.

