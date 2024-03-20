ALAH baseball starts season 0-2

By Mike Monahan
ARTHUR – The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond baseball season started with two non-conference games and they lost to Warrensurg-Latham 16-12 in the opener March 11. On March 14 the Knights were 2-1 losers to Altamont.
THE ALAH HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TEAM began their 2024 campaign with a high scoring game at Warrensburg-Latham that the Cardinals won 16-12. Unfortunately for the Knights the weather took care of the rest of their first week when home games against Altamont and Mahomet-Seymour were cancelled. They have upcoming games at Monticello March 19, at Arthur Christian School, March 21, at home vs. Central A & M on March 22. Home games for the baseball team are played in Lovington. Pictured here are the 2024 ALAH Knights high school baseball team. First row: Coye Grant, Trey Strode, Marcus Otto, Kole Binder, Derrick Schrock, Landon Franklin, and Edik Arwine. Second row: Will Hilligoss, Calahan Binion, Kaden Snyder, Maxton Boddy, Maddix Stirrett, Hunter Grant, and John Williams. Third row: Head Coach David McGrath, Connor Nettles, Jayce Parsons, Kendall Schrock, Lucas Butcher, August Burton, Trevor Duzan, Carson Augustine, Kody Burdick, and Assistant Coach Spencer Kirby.