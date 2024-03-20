ALAH softball looking to heal and honor Coach Lane this season 

By Blake Faith

After the passing of beloved Head Coach Jerry Lane, the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights will look different as Head Coach Jodi Kauffman takes over at the helm.

“Those are some big shoes to fill,” Coach Kauffman said. “Jerry was definitely a great friend and mentor. He knew the game of softball inside and out. I have known him for years. Jerry coached my girls in softball, so it’s important to lead by his example he had set on & off the diamond. My coaching staff & I have all had the privilege to learn from him. We plan on doing our best to keep building the program.”

The focus during the off-season was working on healing after the loss of Coach Lane.

