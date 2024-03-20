ALAH softball starts 2-2, including 24-23 win over Mahomet-Seymour

By Mike Monahan

ARTHUR – The Jodi Kauffman era started March 12 as the new Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond softball coach began the season with a 12-0 non-conference win over Decatur St. Teresa. The Knights lost in four innings to the No. 10 team in Class 1A, Casey-Westfield, 15-0 and fell in six innings to Monticello, but bounced back in a thrilling 24-23 win over Mahomet-Seymour Saturday. All contests were non-conference games.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.