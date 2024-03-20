ALAH softball starts 2-2, including 24-23 win over Mahomet-Seymour

By Mike Monahan
ARTHUR – The Jodi Kauffman era started March 12 as the new Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond softball coach began the season with a 12-0 non-conference win over Decatur St. Teresa. The Knights lost in four innings to the No. 10 team in Class 1A, Casey-Westfield, 15-0 and fell in six innings to Monticello, but bounced back in a thrilling 24-23 win over Mahomet-Seymour Saturday. All contests were non-conference games.
THE ARTHUR LOVINGTON ATWOOD HAMMOND KNIGHTS high school softball team has started their 2024 season this past week. They started the week with a win against Decatur St. Teresa, then lost to Casey-Westfield and Monticello but finished off the week with a wild one against Mahomet-Seymour. On a very windy day, in a game that saw 47 runs combined the Knights came out on top 24-23. Pictured here are the members of the 2024 team all in shades as a tribute to beloved Head Coach Jerry Lane who sadly passed last fall. In the first row: Langsten Klay, Karaline Vanausdoll, Alyssa Arhendt, and Madison Schweighart. Second row; Head Coach Jodi Kauffman, Reece Oye, Sophie Monts, Alayna Plank, Anna Rawlins, and London Dugan. Third row: Assistant Coach Whitney Wyncoop, Layla Deel, Maggie Benedict, Danaysha Stutzman, Mackenzie Condill, Assistant Coach Ginny Condill, and Sydny Strong.