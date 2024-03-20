ALAH track and field in 55 team competition

By Sally McCarthy

The ALAH Knights boys and girls track and field teams took part in the annual Gene Armer Invitational held at the University of Illinois Armory on Saturday, March 16. There were 55 teams entered in the meet with 41 boys teams and 31 girls teams posting scores. The ALAH girls were one of the scoring teams tying for 18th place with Chicago F.W. Parker with 8 points. As with all the larger indoor meets there were no class divisions for the events. With the stiff competition the ALAH girls established six personal records while the boys set five new marks.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.