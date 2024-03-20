| logout
Arcola City Council– No new liquor licenses at this time
By David Porter
The police, ordinance and enforcement committee of the Arcola City Council decided Monday against setting rules for video gaming in the city. The reasoning was that the city already limits liquor licenses, and establishments that have gaming also must have a liquor licenses. Thus, the number of establishments for gaming is already limited by the number of liquor licenses.
Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.