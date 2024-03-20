Arcola School Board– Crowd presses Board to add soccer

By Dominik Stallings

Over 20 Arcola High School students and parents attended the Wednesday, March 13, Arcola School Board meeting to show support for starting a high school soccer team.

“We always wanted a team. I think all these kids here show that. I think any chance we can get, we’re all ears,” said Landen Marcus, an Arcola High School student.

Superintendent Tom Mulligan said the issue of having an Arcola school district soccer team has been discussed several times in past Board meetings. He said several feasibility studies have also been conducted to determine whether a school soccer team would be viable.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.