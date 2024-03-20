Arcola softball struggles out of the gate

By Mike Monahan

ARCOLA – The Arcola softball team opened its season on March 13 and went 0-3 being outscored by an average of 15-3. Errors played a big part in the losses as the Lady Riders committed a total of 24.

Arcola lost to the No. 2 team in Class 1A, LeRoy, 16-0 in four innings. Saturday Arcola dropped a 12-0 five inning contest to Central A&M and lost 16-8 to Dieterich at Arcola’s Moore Memorial Park.

