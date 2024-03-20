Lady Warriors struggle early

By Lenny Sementi

Like the Tuscola’s baseball team, the softball team is a collection of old and young players, with three seniors and six freshmen. Add to that an opening week schedule that was not for the faint of heart and you have a recipe for growing pains. The Lady Warriors trotted three of the newcomers in a 2-0 opening day home loss on Tuesday, March 12 to a good Westville squad and then trotted out a fourth freshman one night later in a 7-6 road loss to Maroa-Forsythe. They played seven players in all who experienced the varsity diamond for the first time in the two games.