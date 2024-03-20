Villa Grove Blue Devils athletic team previews

By Tony Hooker

Baseball

The 2024 edition of the Villa Grove baseball team, led by Coach Heath Wilson, is a relatively young squad, with 4 seniors, Brady Clodfelder, Parker Knierim, Zach Wells and Landon Kappes, providing leadership for the underclassmen.

Softball

Coach Jeana Block hopes to build off of last year’s 20-win regional championship season, and she believes that she has the depth and talent to do just that.

Leading the way will be their pitching staff, led by Alex Brown, Piper Kiser and Logan Lillard. Brown and Lillard, seniors who will take their talents to Danville Area Community College and Lake Land College respectively next season, are joined on the hill by underclassman Piper Kiser.

Track and field

With a host of school record setting performances during the indoor track and field season, Coach Jacob Griffith is expecting his squads to have strong performances when the action moves outdoors.