Villa Grove City Council– Finishing up moving City Hall to Harrison

The Villa Grove City Council met on March 12, for their regular voting meeting, with Aldermen Derek Johnson and Matthew Pangburn absent.

After stating the pledge of allegiance, asking for public comments, and finding none, Mayor Cassandra Eversole Gunter called for a vote on the consent agenda, which included minutes of the Feb. 12 regular meeting, and the Feb. 24 committee of the whole meeting. The consent agenda also included the payment of bills in the amount of $650,633.22 along with the financial reports for the month ending Jan. 31, and the cash balance report for the month ending Feb. 29. Also included was pay requisition #20 for Broeren Russo in the amount of $427,344.10 and the payment of $7505.79 to CMI for their invoice for materials.

