Villa Grove School Board– Pass $800k bond to pay for windows

By Dominik Stallings

The Villa Grove School Board approved a $800,000 general obligation bond during its March 18 meeting.

The bond will be used to install new windows at Villa Grove High School.

Villa Grove State Bank won the bid for the bond at a 4.5 percent interest rate. According to documents provided by the Board, the four-year bond will accrue $99,278 in interest. Superintendent Dr. Carol Munson explained that the bond will be paid back by the local 1 percent sales tax. The school won’t raise the property tax levy to pay for the bond.

