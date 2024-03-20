Warriors welcome the grind

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola Baseball returns a lot of experience from a year ago but it was a young group experience-wise that trudged through a rough 2023 season. Coach Caleb Englehardt’s group put in a strong off-season effort and welcomed a large talented freshman class, pushing the experience needle to the younger side once more. The Warriors opened the 2024 campaign with a five-game meat grinder that included five class 2A perennial powers in a span of five days.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.