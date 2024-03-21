Keith K. Chupp, 33 years, 9 months, and 4 days, of rural Tuscola, IL passed away at 3:43 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the HCK West Building, one mile south of Arthur, IL. Bishop Larry Mast will officiate. Burial will be in the Otto Cemetery in rural Arthur, IL. Visitation will be anytime after 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the HCK West building, and anytime after 10:00 AM on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the HCK West building. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Keith was born on June 15, 1990, in Decatur, IL. He was a son of Kenneth L. and Katie Viola (Schrock) Chupp. He married Marilyn Kay Helmuth on May 27, 2010.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kay (Helmuth) Chupp of Tuscola, IL, one daughter, Janelle Rose Chupp (11) at home, his parents, Kenneth and Katie (Schrock) Chupp of Tuscola, IL, six siblings, Loretta Fern Herschberger and her husband Jason of Arthur, IL, Mary Lorene Helmuth and her husband Glen of Arthur, IL, Rose Ann Chupp of Tuscola, IL, Treva Kay Chupp of Tuscola, IL, Verlin Chupp and his wife Corrina (Schrock) of Tuscola, IL and Wayne Chupp and his wife Marlene (Yoder) of Arthur, IL, three nieces, five nephews, his paternal grandparents, Lewis and Mary Chupp of Tuscola, IL and his maternal grandmother, Edna Fern Schrock of Arcola, IL.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Reuben J. Schrock, two uncles, Ervin Schrock, and Ernie Yoder and three cousins.

Keith was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.