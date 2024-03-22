Nancy Marie Navel, 82, of Arthur, IL passed away at 10:45 AM on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at The Arthur Home.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 22, 2024 in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Nancy was born on May 2, 1941 in Arthur, IL. She was the daughter of John Garrett and Winona Mae (Schwantz) Grant. She married Allen Lee Navel on May 29, 1959 in Arthur, IL. He passed away on December 24, 2012.

She is survived by two daughters, Penny Price and her husband Tim of Ogden, IL and Christie McDonald and her husband Dave of Mattoon, IL, four grandchildren, Nate Price of St. Joseph, IL, Lindsay Hesselmann of St. Joseph, IL, Melissa Minor of Mattoon, IL and Travis Meador and his partner Rachel of Charleston, IL, eight great- grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a sister-in-law, Betty Lou Grant of Tuscola, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one granddaughter, Danille Price, one brother, Everett Grant and two sisters, Ruth Ghere and Vivian Rayhel.

Nancy graduated from Arthur High School in 1959. She had worked at Ben Franklin, Progress Industries and IGA all in Arthur, IL.

Nancy had a variety of hobbies that she enjoyed. Reading books, tending to her flowers, and shopping trips with family.

Nancy was a member of the Vine Street Christian Church. She regularly attended the Arthur Baptist Church and Bourbon Baptist Church with her family.

Memorials were made to Eastern Illinois Area Special Education (or EIASE). Please list “Memorial for ALIFE” in the memo of the check so funds will go to the Adult Life Academy