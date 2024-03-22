Pauline Grant Case, formerly of Arcola, IL passed away peacefully on October 13, 2023 in Gloucester County, VA.

Pauline was born April 5, 1934 in Charleston, IL, the daughter of Tom and Clara Grant. As a young girl, her family moved to Arcola, IL and she lived on Edgewood Farms west of Arcola. Pauline graduated from Arcola High School in 1952. Pauline then moved to Chicago, IL to become a Registered Nurse. Pauline graduated from Englewood School of Nursing and worked at Englewood Hospital. In 1958, Pauline moved back to Arcola and married James E. Case IV, who would later become the Postmaster of Arcola. Pauline then started working at Jarman Hospital in Tuscola.

In 1962, Pauline gave birth to a son, James Case V. Once her son started school, Pauline became a stay at home mother. Once her son was approaching Jr High School, Pauline became a bus tour guide for Rockome Gardens, educating people about the Amish faith and Rockome. She then worked as a Secretary for Rockome Gardens, where she was known for her work ethic and sense of humor. In 2007, Pauline moved from Arcola to Burke, VA to be closer to her son, his wife Elinor and Pauline’s grandchildren Jennifer and Jimmy Case.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents Tom and Clara Grant, and siblings Katherine and Leslie Grant. Pauline is survived by her sister Brenda Neiweem and family, and her son Jim and his family.

A small internment service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Arcola Township Cemetery on Friday, April 5, 2024. Father Varghese Puthussery will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family.